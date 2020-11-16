The Swan receives funding to replace sails

The Swan Trust has secured over £15,000 of funding to help it replace three of the sail-training ship’s sails.

The vessel’s jib, staysail and mainsail were identified as in urgent need of replacement last year, at a combined cost of over £18,000.

Swan Trust chairman David Goodlad said they were “incredibly grateful” for the support.

Historic Environment Scotland and the Shetland Fishing Fleet have each contributed £5,000 and £4,650 respectively to purchase the mainsail.

Grieg Seafood have provided sponsorship of £500 for the new jib, with another £500 coming from the Peoples Postcode Lottery.

Mr Goodlad said: “We are incredibly grateful for this support, which will enable us to replace these sails and continue to provide life changing sail training experiences for many years to come.”

The trust is still looking for £2,500 to help it replace the staysail.