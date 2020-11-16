Woman fined for non-harassment order breach

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A woman has been fined £300 at Lerwick Sheriff Court for breaching her non-harassment order.

Kristina Cumming, of Da Vadill, Lerwick, pleaded guilty on Monday to the breach, which took place on the 12th and 13th November.

The 52-year-old went to stay at a house on Burgh Road overnight with a man she is not meant to contact or approach, or attempt to contact or approach, following the order being made on 2nd September.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said both were aware of the order, with the breach happening after the complainer sent text messages to Cumming.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Cumming had contacted him to make an application to amend the order and went to the house to “try and support” the man.

Fining Cumming, honorary sheriff Willie Shannon said he wanted to “emphasise” to her that the order still remained in place.