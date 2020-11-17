Carmichael condemns PM over devolution ‘disaster’ comments

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has condemned Boris Johnson for reportedly labelling Scottish devolution a “disaster”.

The Prime Minister reportedly told Tory MPs representing northern England on a video call on Monday “devolution has been a disaster north of the border”.

Mr Carmichael compared Mr Johnson as “minister for the union” with a “fox declaring himself minister for the henhouse”.

The Lib Dem MP said: “Instead of undermining devolution he should be seeking to expand it.

“The handling of the Covid pandemic has shown that local control produces better government.

“People in the different regions of England deserve that as much as people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Mr Carmichael also described Mr Johnson and the Conservative party as the “single-biggest threat to the future of the United Kingdom”.