News

Carmichael condemns PM over devolution ‘disaster’ comments

5 hours 42 min ago 0
Carmichael condemns PM over devolution ‘disaster’ comments

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has condemned Boris Johnson for reportedly labelling Scottish devolution a “disaster”.

The Prime Minister reportedly told Tory MPs representing northern England on a video call on Monday “devolution has been a disaster north of the border”.

Mr Carmichael compared Mr Johnson as “minister for the union” with a “fox declaring himself minister for the henhouse”.

The Lib Dem MP said: “Instead of undermining devolution he should be seeking to expand it.

“The handling of the Covid pandemic has shown that local control produces better government.

“People in the different regions of England deserve that as much as people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Mr Carmichael also described Mr Johnson and the Conservative party as the “single-biggest threat to the future of the United Kingdom”.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.