‘Considerable increase’ in recycling welcomed by council

Lerwick Town Hall

Councillors have praised a two thirds increase in recycling across the isles.

Recycling increased to 17.1 per cent in 2019 from 10.5 per cent the year before, according to a SEPA report.

SIC infrastructure director John Smith told representatives at Tuesday’s environment and transport committee that “this is very encouraging” but added there was “still a lot to be done here”.

A report brought before councillors described it as a “considerable increase”, given this was the first full year of household kerbside collection, which other local authorities had rolled out in previous years.

Committee chairman Ryan Thomson said the increase was “great to see”.

“I look forward to see what the 2020 statistics are,” he added.

The report also showed that Shetland had the highest rate among Scottish local authorities for diverting waste from landfill (63.1 per cent), as a result of waste being incinerated in the energy recovery plant.