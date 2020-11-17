News

‘Considerable increase’ in recycling welcomed by council

Charley-Kai John 2 hours 37 min ago 0
‘Considerable increase’ in recycling welcomed by council
Lerwick Town Hall

Councillors have praised a two thirds increase in recycling across the isles.

Recycling increased to 17.1 per cent in 2019 from 10.5 per cent the year before, according to a SEPA report.

SIC infrastructure director John Smith told representatives at Tuesday’s environment and transport committee that “this is very encouraging” but added there was “still a lot to be done here”.

A report brought before councillors described it as a “considerable increase”, given this was the first full year of household kerbside collection, which other local authorities had rolled out in previous years.

Committee chairman Ryan Thomson said the increase was “great to see”.

“I look forward to see what the 2020 statistics are,” he added.

The report also showed that Shetland had the highest rate among Scottish local authorities for diverting waste from landfill (63.1 per cent), as a result of waste being incinerated in the energy recovery plant.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

Reporter at The Shetland Times. Born and bred in Cardiff, I moved to Shetland in 2019. Cymru am byth.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.