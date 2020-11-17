Councillors vote to reduce Tresta speed limit

A971 at Tresta. Credit: Google.

The speed limit on the road through Tresta will be reduced to 50mph temporarily following an intervention by councillors.

Representatives had been asked by roads officials to approve keeping the 60mph speed limit – which has been a source of concern for residents living along the A971 – at a Tuesday environment and transport meeting.

However, an amended motion was passed by councillors to trial a 50mph limit for 18 months.

A petition signed by 72 people was handed to the SIC in December, prompting a council review and report recommending the 60mph limit was kept in line with national guidance.

Councillor Catherine Hughson raised the motion after citing her concerns, as well as those from residents and the community council.

“National guidance is just that: national guidance,” she said. “It is not policy.”

“We should be brave enough to develop local solutions for local problems,” said Ms Hughson.

Committee chairman Ryan Thomson said he fully understood residents’ concerns but was wary of moving away from national guidance permanently. He added an amendment to limit the change to an 18-month trial period.

Support for the motion and amendment was tied at four votes each, with Mr Thomson casting the deciding vote for the amendment as chairman.

A petition signed by Tresta residents said many cars sped through Tresta at more than 60mph.

It called on the council to “act before tragedy strikes”, citing “numerous account of cats being killed” on the stretch of road and asking: “Are we going to wait until a child or an old person is hit and killed?”

In their report, officials said that police accident data showed there had been no “injury accidents” on the stretch of road in twenty years since 1999, which informed national guidance.

Ms Hughson said it was “terrible” to have to wait for an accident to happen “before we actually decide to reduce a speed limit”.