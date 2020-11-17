News

Shetland to stay at level one Covid-19 restrictions – but Sturgeon urges folk not to ‘ease up’ in following guidelines

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 15 min ago 0
Shetland to stay at level one Covid-19 restrictions – but Sturgeon urges folk not to ‘ease up’ in following guidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is to remain at level one of the Covid-19 restrictions, the First Minister has confirmed. 

Nicola Sturgeon said today Shetland was among 19 council areas set to see no change in the current level of measures in place. 

However, she pleaded with folk  not to assume that the lesser restrictions means they can “ease up”.

“On the contrary,” she added. “Having fewer restrictions means the virus has more opportunities to spread so it’s more vital to abide by the rules and precautions.”

Ms Sturgeon also said from Thursday folk in level one areas will be able to meet outdoors with up to eight people from three households. 

It follows last week’s announcement people could meet indoors with groups of six from up to two households. 

Ms Sturgeon said the new tiered restrictions had  helped “flatten the curve” .

However, she said infection rates in some areas remained “stubbornly high” and would  move to level four. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.