Shetland to stay at level one Covid-19 restrictions – but Sturgeon urges folk not to ‘ease up’ in following guidelines

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is to remain at level one of the Covid-19 restrictions, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon said today Shetland was among 19 council areas set to see no change in the current level of measures in place.

However, she pleaded with folk not to assume that the lesser restrictions means they can “ease up”.

“On the contrary,” she added. “Having fewer restrictions means the virus has more opportunities to spread so it’s more vital to abide by the rules and precautions.”

Ms Sturgeon also said from Thursday folk in level one areas will be able to meet outdoors with up to eight people from three households.

It follows last week’s announcement people could meet indoors with groups of six from up to two households.

Ms Sturgeon said the new tiered restrictions had helped “flatten the curve” .

However, she said infection rates in some areas remained “stubbornly high” and would move to level four.