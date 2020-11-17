Space centre announcement has already sparked tech companies’ interest in Shetland

Looking towards Lamba Ness where the space station could be based. Photo: SSC

Technology companies have been holding talks about setting up in Shetland after a major recent announcement to develop space centre plans.

The SIC’s development director Neil Grant said today (Tuesday) that Shetland Space Centre’s recent success in was already attracting wider interest.

The UK Space Agency confirmed last month that Lockheed Martin will transfer its satellite launch operations to the SSC’s site at Lamba Ness in Unst, creating hundreds of jobs in Shetland.

Speaking at today’s development committee meeting, Mr Grant said that in the weeks following the announcement, several tech businesses had been in touch with the SIC about possibly relocating to the isles.

He said there were “hugely important opportunities” tied in with the SSC.

Councillor Moraig Lyall said she was “very heartened” by the news.

By 2024, the spaceport site could support 140 jobs in Unst alone, as well as another 210 jobs across the isles.