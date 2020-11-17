News

Space centre announcement has already sparked tech companies’ interest in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 43 min ago 0
Space centre announcement has already sparked tech companies’ interest in Shetland
Looking towards Lamba Ness where the space station could be based. Photo:  SSC

Technology companies have been holding talks about setting up in Shetland after a major recent announcement to develop space centre plans.

The SIC’s development director Neil Grant said today (Tuesday) that Shetland Space Centre’s recent success in was already attracting wider interest. 

The UK Space Agency confirmed last month that Lockheed Martin will transfer its satellite launch operations to the SSC’s site at Lamba Ness in Unst, creating hundreds of jobs in  Shetland.

Speaking at today’s development committee meeting, Mr Grant said that in the weeks following the announcement, several tech businesses had been in touch with the SIC about possibly relocating to the isles. 

He said there were “hugely important opportunities” tied in with the SSC.

Councillor Moraig Lyall said she was “very heartened” by the news.

By 2024, the spaceport site could support 140 jobs in Unst alone, as well as another 210 jobs across the isles.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.