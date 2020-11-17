Students’ tears of joy as Peerie Hansels arrive

An example of the contents of one of the Peerie Hansel parcels.

Homesick Shetland students on the mainland have shed tears of joy after receiving a “Peerie Hansel fae Hame”.

Parcels including donated knitted items and other Shetland-produced treats were sent to 57 students on the mainland on Friday, which was World Kindness Day.

Many have endured lockdown while down south for their studies and some are unsure whether they will make it home for Christmas.

One parent said her daughters had been “finding it hard going” and the hansels led to “lots of tears of joy and appreciation”.

Shetland Amenity Trust lifelong learning officer Yvonne Reynolds came up with the idea and thanked all who had made donations.

She said: “The appeal has had wonderful support from the community, we have received the most fabulous selection of knitwear and generous money donations from people throughout Shetland, from Unst to Fair Isle.”

• Recipients are asked to share a photo on Instagram – #apeeriehanselfaehame