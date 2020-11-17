News

Temporary speed limits approved between Lerwick and Gulberwick

Charley-Kai John 1 hour 56 min ago 0
Image: SIC.

Reduced speed limits will be trialled on the road between Lerwick and Gulberwick.

Councillors approved the motion at Tuesday’s environment and transport committee meeting, which will temporarily reduce the speed limit along the A970.

Speed limits of 30, 40 and 50mph are to be introduced between Ackrigarth, Lerwick and the B9075 junction at Gulberwick.

This will give the SIC a chance to “assess the ability to impact on and promote active travel”, according to a report brought before councillors, as the impact of lockdown restrictions saw more people choosing to walk and cycle.

The roads decision was delayed from the summer when councillors raised concerns they were being “disenfranchised”, after only being asked to note the changes at a July meeting.

