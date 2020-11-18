Hit and run reported outside Tesco roundabout in Lerwick

The incident was reported at the roundabout at Sea Road, near Tesco. Photo: Google Maps.

A hit and run has been reported at a busy Lerwick roundabout.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after the incident earlier today (Wednesday) at the roundabout at Sea Road, near to Tesco.

A maroon motor vehicle is reported to have crashed into a silver car, which was already on the roundabout, at around 12.30pm.

The maroon car is then said to have failed to stop, driving off north along North Lochside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.