Online event to celebrate nature-friendly farming

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 57 min ago 0
Efforts local farmers to support wading birds such as lapwings and curlews will be celebrated this weekend.

It comes after farmland waders and their habits have been surveyed by the group of 10 folk in agriculture from across the isles.

Shetland is home to high numbers of waders.

But nationally the birds –  which nest on farmland and depend on agricultural practices that create safe breeding habitats – have been in steep decline.

The 10-month ParkLife project – a partnership between local agriculture and conservation organisations – was behind the initiative.

Now, with the project at its end, recognition is being given to the farmers and crofters who volunteered their time to carry out the surveys.

Their efforts have contributed to the groundwork for a potential new results-based agri-environment scheme – one which could reward farmers for the quality of habitats they produce.

Meanwhile, a range of speakers are due to  join an online event this Saturday.

They will share their nature-friendly farming experiences in two one-hour Zoom webinars at 11am and 1pm.

The event is free, and will offer an opportunity to hear about conserving biodiversity on farmland, and the opportunities that a farmer-led, results-based approach promises to offer.

Registration for each session is necessary and links can be found on the Shetland Agri-Environment Group Facebook page, or can be sent by Shetland Livestock Marketing Group (SLMG)

