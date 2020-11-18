Parents warned of sewage leak near Lerwick school due to heavy rain 

Sewage is leaking from a drain near Sound Primary School, forcing alternative plans to be put in place for the school bus services.

Head teacher Ann-Marie Angus has written to parents alerting them to the problems being experienced near the Lerwick school due to the heavy rain.

“The drain adjacent to the Gulberwick bus and Out of School transport stop is leaking sewage and as such this space is not safe,” she wrote.

“The Gulberwick bus will, today, collect children from the Town Service bus stop on Oversund Road and the Out of School Transport will collect children from the bus stop on the Sound Brae.”

Those collecting children have been told to avoid using the footpath next to the bus stop.

Scottish Water has been called to deal with the issue.

