Roads are flooded after deluge
Today’s heavy rain has brought disruption to the roads, as this picture close to our offices at Gremista in Lerwick shows.
Jim leask
While I applauded the idea to reduce the speed limits leading into and out of the south road there is also a need for better lighting and a crossing nearer the westerloch junction as there are a large number of AHS students who walk home by the back of the loch and cross the road there rather than back track down to the crossing at the sound service station
When they are heading to the new estates near the new baptist church or any of the houses out that area of the town
This time of year it is very dark around that area as the school closes and in my opinion quite dangerous for both students and drivers