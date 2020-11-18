ONE COMMENT

  • Jim leask

    • November 18th, 2020 13:47

    While I applauded the idea to reduce the speed limits leading into and out of the south road there is also a need for better lighting and a crossing nearer the westerloch junction as there are a large number of AHS students who walk home by the back of the loch and cross the road there rather than back track down to the crossing at the sound service station
    When they are heading to the new estates near the new baptist church or any of the houses out that area of the town
    This time of year it is very dark around that area as the school closes and in my opinion quite dangerous for both students and drivers

