Travel restrictions between Shetland and higher tier Covid-19 regions to become law

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 21 min ago 2
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 are set to become law, the First Minister has said. 

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the restrictions were particularly important in Scotland in order to continue the localised approach and avoid a nationwide lockdown. 

People living under level two and one, which includes Shetland, must not travel to areas under levels three or four, except for essential reasons such as work or childcare. 

Non-essential travel from higher levels is also banned as are journeys between Scotland and other parts of the UK.

“From Friday onwards, this guidance will become law,” Ms Sturgeon said. 

“And that really does reflect the importance we attach to this.”

Ms Sturgeon said it was only possible to keep the lesser restrictions, such as those in Shetland, if people did not travel between areas of high and low prevalence. 

Shetland was confirmed as remaining under level one restrictions yesterday; however 11 local authorities were moved up from level three to four. 

COMMENTS(2)

  • Andrew Young

    • November 18th, 2020 14:44

    Does this include fishing boats from down south, coming up unloading and then going to the pub,people on some of South boats live in high Areas.

    REPLY

    • Steven Jarmson

      • November 18th, 2020 18:50

      “Non-essential” is the key.
      That’s for work and business, therefore, I expect, it will be essential.
      Most, not all, but most fisherman will likely come from similar low risk areas, so there really shouldn’t be an issue.

      REPLY

