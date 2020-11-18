Travel restrictions between Shetland and higher tier Covid-19 regions to become law 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 are set to become law, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the restrictions were particularly important in Scotland in order to continue the localised approach and avoid a nationwide lockdown.

People living under level two and one, which includes Shetland, must not travel to areas under levels three or four, except for essential reasons such as work or childcare.

Non-essential travel from higher levels is also banned as are journeys between Scotland and other parts of the UK.

“From Friday onwards, this guidance will become law,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“And that really does reflect the importance we attach to this.”

Ms Sturgeon said it was only possible to keep the lesser restrictions, such as those in Shetland, if people did not travel between areas of high and low prevalence.

Shetland was confirmed as remaining under level one restrictions yesterday; however 11 local authorities were moved up from level three to four.