Vandal slashed car tyres near children’s play park

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 16 min ago 0
Police are appealing for information.

A car parked near a children’s playground had two tyres slashed, police said.

Police Scotland has launched a witness appeal following the report of vandalism involving a silver car.

It happened near to Bixter play park, between 10-16 Lingaro, sometime between 4pm on Friday and 10.30am the following morning.

Both the vehicle’s passenger side tyres were punctured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online via the website.

