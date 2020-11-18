Warnings issued after torrential rain in Shetland causes flooded roads, landslides and disruption

Flooding in Cunningsburgh. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Drivers have been urged to “slow down and take care” after heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding in Shetland.

The SIC said it had received a number of calls about flooded roads in many areas.

Members of the public have also reported landslides near Tingwall and Weisdale. The roads around Tingwall are said to be “impassable”, according to one motorist.

In Lerwick, the Peerie Shop Cafe said it had to close due to flooding.

Manager James Martin said the flooding was around three inches deep on the ground floor.

“The situation is quite bad,” he said.

“The council are here now clearing it up.

“We are waiting for someone to sort out the drains – there’s a build up of silt.”

Mr Martin said most of the water had since been removed – and he expected to have it tidied up to reopen tomorrow.

He said other businesses in the area had also been affected.

Shetland Library also had to cut short its “grand tour”.

Sorry Ollaberry folk, not gonna make it we are having to cut Grand Tour short due to rising winds and flooding 😟. In Waas till 1.45 though. Aw wid you look at da plucky little trookers! Famous last words 😃

See you in better wadder…#MobileLibrariesDay2020 https://t.co/D31TMf97KC — Shetland Library (@ShetlandLibrary) November 18, 2020

The SIC said roads staff were working to clear blocked drains and ditches and to place warning signs in affected areas.

The council said: “Drivers should slow down and take care when driving through areas of standing water, which can be of unknown depth.

“Surface water will drain in due course but heavy rain is forecast to continue throughout the day.”

The disruption is expected to continue into tomorrow.

With temperatures expected to dip to near freezing overnight, and with a forecast for snow showers across Shetland, folk are being warned to plan their journeys in advance.

The service status of inter-island ferries is available here .

The council’s roads weather stations also give the latest air and road surface temperatures at four locations around Shetland – https://www.shetland.gov.uk/homepage/79/roads-weather-stations