News

Two from fishing vessel test positive for Covid

Ryan Nicolson 16 hours 22 min ago 0
Two from fishing vessel test positive for Covid
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Two members of a foreign fishing vessel have tested positive for coronavirus, NHS Shetland says.

Both are being treated in the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The health board said they were also being treated for “other unrelated issues”.

NHS Shetland’s public health consultant Dr Susan Laidlaw said that contact tracing was underway as both members had interacted with people between their ship and the hospital.

“Covid is highly contagious and can come into our community through many different routes,” Dr Laidlaw said.

She stressed the community had to work hard to keep the isles in tier one of government restrictions.

It takes Shetland’s coronavirus total to 73.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.