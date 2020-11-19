Two from fishing vessel test positive for Covid

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Two members of a foreign fishing vessel have tested positive for coronavirus, NHS Shetland says.

Both are being treated in the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The health board said they were also being treated for “other unrelated issues”.

NHS Shetland’s public health consultant Dr Susan Laidlaw said that contact tracing was underway as both members had interacted with people between their ship and the hospital.

“Covid is highly contagious and can come into our community through many different routes,” Dr Laidlaw said.

She stressed the community had to work hard to keep the isles in tier one of government restrictions.

It takes Shetland’s coronavirus total to 73.