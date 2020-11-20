News

Ferry services face possible disruption amid  weather warning for high winds

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 16 min ago 0
NorthLink has warned customers of possible disruption on Saturday.

Severe gales forecast for Shetland tomorrow have sparked weather and transport warnings.

NorthLink posted an “early disruption message” this morning alerting customers to possible disruption to its services between Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen tomorrow. 

Tonight’s 7pm sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick will also depart at the early time of 5pm. 

NorthLink said an update will follow later today.

It comes as the Met Office has issued a “yellow” weather warning for Shetland and Orkney.

Weather warning issued by the Met Office. 

The warning means delays to road, air and ferry transport are likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The BBC has forecast winds of up to 75mph tomorrow morning. 

It follows disruption caused by heavy rain on Wednesday, which saw roads, properties and businesses flooded. 

TAGS
Twitter

