Fishermen suffering with Covid-19 flown from Shetland to Aberdeen for further treatment

The fishermen were being treated at the Gilbert Bain Hospital

Two fishermen treated for Covid-19 in Shetland were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last night (Thursday).

NHS Shetland said the crewmen, who were from a foreign fishing vessel, were in a stable condition at the time of the transfer.

The health board said yesterday they were also being treated for “other unrelated issues”.

Contact tracing has been completed in the Shetland area.

The community is reminded to take care and follow the guidance on minimising transmission.

If anyone becomes sick they should immediately self-isolate and book a test.

NHS Shetland public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said Shetland’s status as a level one zone was fragile and the community had to work together to avoid stricter controls on movement and socialising being imposed.

“Socialising, especially in groups, remains the biggest risk for passing on Covid.

“If you are feeling sick, don’t risk the health of those closest to you by going out or into someone’s home, rather self-isolate and book a test.”

Book a test by visiting the NHS Shetland website and clicking “Self Refer”.