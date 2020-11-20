Footpath closed after damage to Shetland Museum

High winds have caused debris to fall from the roof of the Shetland Museum.

Shetland Amenity Trust has closed the public footpath in front of the museum in a bid to fix the problem after a steel flashing came loose and fell to the ground.

Head of engagement Sandy Middleton said that with more high winds forecast, “there is potential that more may come loose before we can fix it safely”.

“In order to protect both staff and the public we have cordoned off the area and diversion signs are now being put in place to direct pedestrians around the back of the building should they need to.”