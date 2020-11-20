News

Owners of Sound Service Station to open new butchery

The owners of Sound Service Station are to open their own independent butchery.

In a Facebook post, owners Gemma and Jordan Thomason said they were “excited to announce” that Sound would have an “exclusive and independent” butcher department from next year.

“A huge amount of time an effort is going into every aspect of this and we are extremely positive and excited as to how things are starting to look.”

More news would be made public before Christmas, the post said.

