Councillors seek virtual audience for self-determination discussion

Ryan Nicolson 16 hours 29 min ago 0
Lerwick Town Hall

The SIC will hold a virtual meeting next month to allow the public to hear more about plans for self-determination.

“Reflections on Self-Determination – an Island Perspective” will be held virtually on Monday 1st December at 7pm, and will give participants a chance to quiz members about the plans.

The event will be presented by broadcaster Lesley Riddoch and will feature speakers from Shetland, Faroe and the Isle of Man.

Councillor Duncan Anderson said the purpose of the meeting was to “provide an insight into what self-determination can provide in an island context and begin the process of community engagement and discussion with the Shetland public.”

Audience members would be given the opportunity to ask questions of the speakers, Mr Anderson said.

Interested parties can register at this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/reflections-on-self-determination-an-island-perspective-tickets-128641960567

