New single from local indie rockers The Stoals

Local indie rockers The Stoals have released their latest single Something Controversial.

The four-piece released the song on streaming services this week, and said on Facebook that they “really do love this song”.

“We feel it’s a real step above the things we’ve done before. Hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we do.”

Listen to Something Controversial here: https://soundcloud.com/callum-anderson-12/the-stoals-something-controversial/s-E7xUMi128qq