NorthLink sailings cancelled due to high winds

16 hours 43 min ago 0
The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

Both tonight’s (Saturday 21st November) NorthLink sailings to and from Lerwick have been cancelled due to weather.

The company had indicated earlier this week there was a likelihood that the sailings would have to be cancelled due to the forecast.

A yellow wind warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Shetland, up until 1pm this afternoon.

Strong winds could be expected to cause some disruption, the Met Office said.

