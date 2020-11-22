Carmichael seeks ‘proper reply’ from government over aviation concerns

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

MP Alistair Carmichael raised local concerns about the centralisation of air traffic control services with the aviation minister Robert Courts this week.

Mr Carmichael said the availability of “reliable” air services would be crucial to getting the isles economy back up and running post-Covid.

“Aviation is critical, both within the islands to shift doctors, vets and teachers around the smaller island groups, and between the islands and mainland communities. For our businesses and communities, that connectivity is absolutely critical.

“The Scottish Government, through Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, continue to insist on the removal of air traffic control officers from airports throughout the Highlands and Islands, to centralise them all in Inverness.

“The service is not just good but reliable, so that should be put on the back burner for the foreseeable future.”

But Mr Carmichael said Mr Courts gave “little” in the way of response, and he would be following the matter up with him.