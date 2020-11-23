News

Covid-19 restrictions set for Christmas easing allowing Shetland households to form larger bubbles

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 24 min ago 0
Covid-19 restrictions set for Christmas easing allowing Shetland households to form larger bubbles
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

A “slight and careful” easing of Covid-19 restrictions could see households form larger bubbles for a short period over Christmas. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said discussions were taking place between governments to agree a “four nations” approach to changes over the festive period. 

No decisions have yet been agreed, however Ms Sturgeon said it was likely some households may be able to form slightly larger bubbles for a short period over Christmas. 

Ms Sturgeon said the easing of measures was being considered in recognition of the particular harm caused by loneliness and isolation at Christmas. 

However, she also acknowledged fewer restrictions gave more opportunities for the virus to spread and said it was a “really difficult balance to strike”.

Responding to questions, Ms Sturgeon indicated the number of households considered was “not as high as four”. 

She stressed that people should not feel obliged to make use of the lesser restrictions. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.