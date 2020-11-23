Covid-19 restrictions set for Christmas easing allowing Shetland households to form larger bubbles

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

A “slight and careful” easing of Covid-19 restrictions could see households form larger bubbles for a short period over Christmas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said discussions were taking place between governments to agree a “four nations” approach to changes over the festive period.

No decisions have yet been agreed, however Ms Sturgeon said it was likely some households may be able to form slightly larger bubbles for a short period over Christmas.

Ms Sturgeon said the easing of measures was being considered in recognition of the particular harm caused by loneliness and isolation at Christmas.

However, she also acknowledged fewer restrictions gave more opportunities for the virus to spread and said it was a “really difficult balance to strike”.

Responding to questions, Ms Sturgeon indicated the number of households considered was “not as high as four”.

She stressed that people should not feel obliged to make use of the lesser restrictions.