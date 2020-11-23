Drugs dog charity helps seize over £100,000 in drugs and cash

The local charity Dogs Against Drugs has helped to seize more than £100,000 worth of drugs and cash so far this year.

Since January 1, the charity has helped to detect and seize illegal substances and cash totalling £125,363.

Police Scotland said in October seven parcels were seized at the Lerwick Post Office which led to an arrest in the north of Scotland connected to the supply of drugs.

Drugs detection dogs based in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have helped to seize more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of illegal drugs and cash during 2020.

Superintendent Iain MacLelland said: “These are just a few examples of the excellent detection work that has taken place during the past year by these charities.

“My thanks go to these charities once again – I can say with some certainty that these areas are safer place to live thanks to the handlers and their trusted dogs.”