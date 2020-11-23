News

Give councils final say on planning decisions, says MSP

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 3 min ago 0
A Highlands and Islands MSP has voiced support for plans to ensure local authorities have final say on planning applications.

Jame Halcro Johnston is backing proposals announced by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

It’s hoped the move will stop SNP ministers overturning decisions made at local level – something the MSP said the Scottish government had done too many times over their 13 years in power.

Mr Halcro Johnston said the SNP had failed to respect local decision making and was instead continuing to focus on “dragging the country” back to another independence referendum, rather than rebuilding communities.

“We have seen, over and over again, decision makers down in the Central Belt overturning planning decisions made by locally elected representatives.

“This trend is undermining the faith and buy-in of local communities in the planning system and needs to be urgently addressed.”

