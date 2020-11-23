Grants available for community groups from charitable trust

Shetland Charitable Trust is offering grants of up to £5,000 to community groups under a “new-look funding stream” opening on 1st December.

The small grant scheme focuses on reducing inequality and social exclusion, which the trust said was now the principle aim of all its grant schemes.

The funding pot for the scheme is budgeted to grow from £30,000 to £100,000 subject to a trustees meeting on Thursday.

Trust chairman Andrew Cooper said trustees hoped the scheme would help “strengthen and encourage”. It will provide up to 75 per cent of projected costs and is open to groups with a turnover of less than £50,000 a year in the fields of social care and welfare, arts and culture, heritage and the environment or sport and recreation.

The closing date for applications is 26th January 2021, with grants expected to be paid out in April.

The scheme will run every year until at least 2025.