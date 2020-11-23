About Andrew Hirst
I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.
VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst
RELATED STORIES
Mousa storm-petrels travel hundreds of miles to find food
Mousa’s colony of storm-petrels regularly travel over 180 miles in search of food, according to new research. Storm-petrels are the UK’s smallest seabird – but…
September 2, 2020 | 12.38pm 0READ FULL STORY
Rare moths enjoy Whalsay campions
Wildlife watchers in Whalsay have been enjoying spotting rare hummingbird hawk moths feeding in the isle. This photograph was taken at Skaw on Friday 26th…
June 28, 2020 | 11.40am 0READ FULL STORY
WATCH: Dave the premature seal pup is rescued after being abandoned by mother
A rescue centre is asking folk to send their well wishes to a struggling seal pup whose mother abandoned it after a premature birth. Hillswick…READ FULL STORY
Get Latest News in Your Inbox
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment