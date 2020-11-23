‘Significant’ Cullivoe Road project moves to next stage

Incidents such as this bus coming off the Cullivoe Road have prompted the council to act.

A long-awaited road upgrade that is integral to the success of a £1.2 million redevelopment project in North Yell has been given another boost.

The SIC’s policy and resources committee approved an outline business case for the Cullivoe Road on Monday.

The business case outlines the preferred option of a new two-lane road from Gutcher to Cullivoe estimated to cost around £5 million.

North Yell Development Council’s plans to construct a new marina south of Cullivoe Pier and extend the existing business park there have been hamstrung by the sorry state of the lifeline road since last year.

SIC assets, commissioning and procurement manager Robert Sinclair said the next stage would be a full business case.

Councillor Ryan Thomson said it was “good to see a business case come forward” and called it “very very comprehensive”.

Mr Thomson said: “I think we are all familiar with the significance and importance of this project, not just to the residents within the isle and within Cullivoe but to the economy of Shetland.”

Councillor Alastair Cooper called it a “very good report” but asked whether the two-year compulsory purchase process could be sped up.

Neil Hutcheson, from the SIC’s roads department, replied to say Yell Community Council was looking into the land ownership.

Mr Hutcheson said he was “hopeful with their help we will be able to reduce that two-year period”.

Cullivoe residents have expressed concern that the road, which was announced as the council’s top road priority in November, is expected to be completed by 2027.

This wait prompted NYDC to apply for planning permission to transport material by sea for the redevelopment in summer this year.

Mr Thomson said the condition of the road was “not allowing the Cullivoe community to deliver on what they want to achieve within their community”.

“It is imperative that we reach a satisfactory conclusion,” he added.