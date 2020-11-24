Broken Brexit promise over fish quotas, says MP

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has raised concerns the UK government may agree to a ten-year review for fisheries quotas in an EU trade deal.

Mr Carmichael said reports over the weekend suggested the government would break promises made to fishermen that the UK would be able to renegotiate access to its waters yearly, in order to secure a wider deal with the EU.

The Lib Dem MP said: “Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign promised fishermen that they could have full control over UK fisheries and it is by that standard they will be judged.

“If the government thinks it can trade away fisheries as a last minute bargaining chip then they will find that fishing communities have long memories.

“This would be far from the first Brexit promise broken by Boris Johnson but it will be one of the biggest for fishermen.”