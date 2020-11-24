‘Christmas spirit has definitely arrived’ – Lerwick’s tree goes up in Market Cross

Living Lerwick Directors Ben Mullay & Edna Irvine; Graham Jamieson of Northwards; Jane Leask of NorthLink; and Neil Robertson, Gordon Peterson and Sam Pitt from SIC Roads service.

Lerwick’s Christmas tree has been unveiled – marking the start of the town’s festive season.

The tree, which is from a new supplier this year, was set up this morning (Tuesday) in Market Cross.

Living Lerwick sourced the tree, with support from Shetland Islands Council.

It has thanked NorthLink Ferries and Northwards Ltd for providing free transport for the tree, along with the ones gifted by Norway to Scalloway and Whalsay.

Living Lerwick director Edna Irvine said she was “delighted” with the tree this year.

“We took the decision to source it from a new supplier and we couldn’t be happier with the result,” she added

The Christmas tree in Lerwick.

New and improved Christmas lights are set to be are due to be switched on later this week in time for late night shopping on Thursday.

They will include light up reindeer on the planter boxes, some of which are inviting the public to have a chat by text!

The Christmas tree and other street furniture will also be up for a chat, with details posted around the town.

This weekend also sees the start of several activities around the town including an “elf hunt” and nostalgic photo archive trail available from Saturday.

Both are free to participate in and forms can be collected from the VisitScotland office at the Market Cross, or downloaded from the Events page on the Living Lerwick website.

The hotly contested Christmas window competition also begins this Saturday, with voting forms available in participating shops or from the VisitScotland office.

Monday will see the beginning of the Winderfil film trail with the Shetland Film Archive.

Ten screens along the street will show archive film footage, with a fun trail sheet to guide and entertain those taking part.

The Winter Wonderland grotto also planned for weekends in December has now sold out.

Ms Irvine added: “With all the fun family activities we have this year, including the new lights, and the alternative Grotto event, I think there is something for everyone in the town centre, including many free activities.

“Late night shopping has already been going on for a few weeks and more and more shops will be open from Thursday this week and through December.

“Some are also offering private appointments for those who are part shielding, or just want a quiet time to browse.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and we want to thank our customers for supporting the small local businesses in the town centre.

“Your custom means so much to us and our staff.”

Festive opening hours are being updated regularly on the Living Lerwick website Events page.

The Spend at da Street loyalty scheme continues to 18th December with double stamps will be given on Thursday evenings.