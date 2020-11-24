News

Halcro Johnston appointed to shadow cabinet

Ryan Taylor 26 min ago 0
Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has been appointed to the Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet by party leader, Douglas Ross.

Mr Halcro Johnston, who is from Orkney and whose family farm in the islands, will become Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Tourism.

He said: “I’m delighted to take on this vital role, one which has particular importance to my region.

“The Scottish government has left behind too many parts of Scotland over the last 13 years and, as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, I know only too well the impact that has had on a region the current central belt focused government in Edinburgh simply doesn’t understand.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting with key industry representatives from across Scotland and putting forward ideas to deliver for rural Scotland, our world-leading food and drink sector and for Scottish tourism”.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

