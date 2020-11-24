Halcro Johnston appointed to shadow cabinet

Jamie Halcro Johnston

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has been appointed to the Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet by party leader, Douglas Ross.

Mr Halcro Johnston, who is from Orkney and whose family farm in the islands, will become Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Tourism.

He said: “I’m delighted to take on this vital role, one which has particular importance to my region.

“The Scottish government has left behind too many parts of Scotland over the last 13 years and, as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, I know only too well the impact that has had on a region the current central belt focused government in Edinburgh simply doesn’t understand.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting with key industry representatives from across Scotland and putting forward ideas to deliver for rural Scotland, our world-leading food and drink sector and for Scottish tourism”.