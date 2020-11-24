News

Shetland remains at level one as Sturgeon hails ‘grounds for cautious optimism’ in tackling Covid-19

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 55 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is to again remain at level one Covid-19 restrictions, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon announced today (Tuesday)  that no areas would see a change to the current restrictions, other than East Lothian, which has moved from three to two.

She said Shetland, and other tier one areas, continued to show “low levels of infection”.

Nationally, Ms Sturgeon said the latest data showed the restrictions “are having an impact” with the number of new cases stabilising.

She said there were “grounds for cautious optimism” numbers may be declining. 

Ms Sturgeon congratulated the Oxford University team for its “exceptional progress” on a vaccine. 

“There’s no doubt the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been talking about in recent weeks is getting brighter,” she added. 

“For now, though, we must continue to do all we can to keep the virus a bay as we navigate through what will be a tough winter.” 

