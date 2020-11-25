Calls for independent analysis into Viking Energy Windfarm Project 

Alastair Cooper.

Calls for independent analysis on the progress of Viking Energy wind farm project have been made to ensure the community can trust.

The SIC’s Alastair Cooper made his comments during discussions today (Wednesday) about the Shetland Windfarm Advisory Environmental Group.

SWEAG’s focus is to advise both the council and developers on issues around ensuring the minimal disruption to the natural habitats .

However, Mr Cooper said that without more independent analysis, the public may not trust the information presented.

“Whether we like it or not, there’s a swathe of the community that will never believe what the council says and there’s a bigger swathe of the community that will never believe what SSE and Viking says,” he said.

Mr Cooper said that the Shetland Oil Terminal Advisory Group had faced similar challenges, which it overcame by having reports from a respected academic expert.