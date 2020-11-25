Coronavirus figures rise by two as NHS investigates fluctuations

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland’s coronavirus total has risen from 71 to 73 today (Wednesday 25th November).

That comes a day after the figure dropped by two, to 71, with NHS Shetland admitting they did not know why the figure had decreased.

One local media source, and commenters on social media, attributed the decrease in figures to two foreign fishermen who tested positive for coronavirus in the Gilbert Bain Hospital last week.

But NHS Shetland said on Wednesday that as far as they were concerned, the two fishermen should still be classed as local cases.

The local NHS team says they have “no control” over the daily government coronavirus update.

NHS Shetland is trying to contact the government to understand why the figures have fluctuated over the past two days.