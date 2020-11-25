Murder trial hears from police sergeant who made arrest

Edinburgh High Court.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder told police that he did not know what had happened the previous night, a court heard on Wednesday.

Police sergeant Victoria Duthie, 29, told a jury how she arrested Ross MacDougall, 32, on suspicion of murder hours after Tracy Walker lost her life in Lerwick on 30th July 2019.

MacDougall and Dawn Smith, 29, deny murdering Ms Walker in Ladies Drive last year. The pair are also standing trial on four other charges, which they deny.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Sergeant Duthie and colleagues went to a home in Nederdale, Lerwick and MacDougall answered the door to them.

The officer said she had earlier attended at Ladies Drive and had been involved in door to door enquiries.

Sergeant Duthie said that she was requested to attend at the Nederdale address by a senior officer and cautioned MacDougall before arresting him on suspicion of murder.

She added: “I arrested him at the front door. He didn’t say anything immediately”.

She told the court MacDougall was taken to a police vehicle. He said: “I don’t know what happened last night but I have been told by neighbours.

“I am glad police are here now.”

Sergeant Duthie, who has 11 years police service, was giving evidence on the 10th day of proceedings against MacDougall and Smith.

The trial before judge Lord Uist continues.

By James Mulholland and Dave Finlay