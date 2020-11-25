NHS Shetland confused after Covid figures drop

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland says it is “looking into” why Shetland’s coronavirus total dropped by two cases on Tuesday.

The official government figures saw the cumulative total decrease from 73 to 71 yesterday.

One local media source attributed the decrease to two foreign crew members from a fishing boat, who were flown to the Gilbert Bain Hospital and tested positive for the virus last week.

But NHS Shetland said on Tuesday afternoon that the local health board were “not completely clear” about the drop, and were “looking into it”.

“We hadn’t expected to see the number reduce today,” NHS Shetland media representative Carolyn Hand said.

The two fishermen were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last Thursday, and were described as being in a “stable” condition.