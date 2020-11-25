Shetland records one new confirmed coronavirus case

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland says one person has tested positive for coronavirus today (Wednesday 25th November).

The case is related to off-island travel, the health board says. Contact tracing has been completed for the new case.

It comes just hours after the Scottish government figures from Shetland rose by two, with NHS Shetland still trying to clarify why that change has been made.

NHS Shetland said on Wednesday evening they are “still looking into this”, but not yet clear.

The public health team urged people not to travel to the mainland unless for essential purposes such as work or healthcare.

“If you cannot avoid travel and have come back to Shetland from a higher level area, please do not make any non-essential visits or undertake social activities for 14 days after your return to make sure you do not put people around you at risk,” the health board said.