News

Shetland records one new confirmed coronavirus case

1 hour 47 min ago 0
Shetland records one new confirmed coronavirus case
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland says one person has tested positive for coronavirus today (Wednesday 25th November).

The case is related to off-island travel, the health board says. Contact tracing has been completed for the new case.

It comes just hours after the Scottish government figures from Shetland rose by two, with NHS Shetland still trying to clarify why that change has been made.

NHS Shetland said on Wednesday evening they are “still looking into this”, but not yet clear.

The public health team urged people not to travel to the mainland unless for essential purposes such as work or healthcare.

“If you cannot avoid travel and have come back to Shetland from a higher level area, please do not make any non-essential visits or undertake social activities for 14 days after your return to make sure you do not put people around you at risk,” the health board said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.