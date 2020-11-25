Warnings issued over impact of Good Shepherd’s delayed replacement on Fair Isle community

The Good Shepherd. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The SIC is to invite a Scottish minister to Fair Isle to hear concerns about delays replacing the Good Shepherd ferry.

Councillor Allison Duncan raised warnings about the impact the delays were having on the community at the SIC’s full council meeting today (Wednesday).

Mr Duncan said the condition of the Good Shepherd, which turns 35 next May, meant annual refits were taking longer, finding additional fault and becoming more expensive.

He said delays to the latest refit meant the community went without frozen food.

Mr Duncan called for a government minister to visit Fair Isle and explain the “considerable delay” in providing a replacement.

The SIC’s political leader Steven Coutts said he would extend that invitation, when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson said he had made two requests in the past year for ministers to visit Shetland to explain their policy around fair ferry funding, without success so far.