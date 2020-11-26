Driver released on bail after denying four charges

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man has been released on bail after denying four charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Gary Guilfoyle, 29, who gave a bail address of Russell Drive, Baillieston, pleaded not guilty to driving dangerously at grossly excessive speed while disqualified and uninsured.

The offence is alleged to have happened on 28th June 2019 on isles roads.

Guilfoyle’s driving is said to have resulted in him failing to negotiate a bend in the B9073, thereby failing to maintain control of his car which crossed onto the opposing carriageway before leaving the road and overturning.

Guilfoyle also denies failing to provide a specimen of urine at the Gilbert Bain Hospital the following day.

He appeared via videolink from Motherwell yesterday.

Trial was fixed for 18th March, with an intermediate diet due on 17th February.