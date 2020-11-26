Headlines News

Japan deal welcome for Northern Isles produce but many concerns remain, says MP

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 28 min ago 0
Japan deal welcome for Northern Isles produce but many concerns remain, says MP
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Concern has been voiced about potential risks to privacy and data rights following agreement on a UK-Japan trade deal.

Alistair Carmichael has raised the issue during a debate on trade.

The isles MP has meanwhile welcomed continued protections for NOrthern Isles produce as part of the agreement.

However, he said a lack of clarity over future relations with the far larger European market would overshadow progress with Japan.

Speaking in the House, Mr Carmichael said: “It is significant that we have a deal with Japan: it is the world’s 11th biggest trading nation and our fourth biggest export market. It will be a matter of significant relief to the salmon farmers in my constituency for whom Japan is an important export market.

“It is also welcome that we have a continuation of Protected Geographic Indicators.

“The continued protection for Scotch whisky is supremely important for Scotland and I am delighted to see that. It is also important that we continue to have protection for Orkney beef, Orkney lamb, Shetland lamb, Shetland organic wool and Orkney cheddar.

“The protections given to those important local products are important, but it has to be said that Japan is not their biggest export market, so their producers will be looking for the successful conclusion of a deal with the EU sometime between now and the end of the year, because that market will matter to us.

“For example, for decades now Orkney cheddar producers have, at the encouragement of Governments of all colours, moved towards participation in that export market and produced a higher-quality product as a consequence.

“If they are now forced to compete on a different basis, and one for which tariffs will be payable, that will be a matter of great significance for them.

“The prospect of [personal] data being processed and somehow laundered for onward transmission—particularly to the United States of America, because Japan already has that agreement with the USA—should be a significant cause of concern for us all. I also venture to suggest that if that provision is to be left unamended, it will make it very difficult for us to do a future deal with the European Union.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.