Over 40 fixed penalty notices handed out for lockdown parties

Police are appealing for information.

Police in Shetland have handed out more than 40 fixed penalty notices to people breaking lockdown rules since 1st April.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch told Thursday’s safety and resilience board that police had dished out 42 fixed penalty notices in the past seven months.

They were related to “people holding house parties”, Mr Tulloch said.

“Hopefully the public will appreciate we are in tier one, and we are trying to maintain that status if we can.”

Councillor Moraig Lyall asked if people had been “quite happy to pay to break the rules”, or if the courts had been forced to chase up fines.

Mr Tulloch said, of the 42, none had to be followed up by the courts service and so he presumed fines had been paid promptly in each case.