Ambulance was not sent to Edinburgh in error, ambulance service says

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has rubbished a claim that an ambulance was sent to Edinburgh in error after an emergency call in Shetland.

They were replying to a claim from councillor Alison Duncan that an ambulance called for in Shetland had instead been sent out “in an area of Edinburgh”.

Mr Duncan’s comments came during Thursday’s safety and resilience board meeting, where he asked ambulance representatives what could be done to ensure the incident was not repeated.

He told members that he had been contacted by someone who had waited for an ambulance that “never arrived”.

When they called again, Mr Duncan said, they were told the ambulance had instead been sent out in Edinburgh.

But the SAS said the claim was not accurate, and that the call itself was actually rerouted to Edinburgh.

“Following a full investigation, we can confirm that an ambulance was dispatched from Shetland, not Edinburgh and these claims are not correct,” the ambulance service said.