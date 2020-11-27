News

Cast your vote for the winner of the 2021 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

15 hours 49 min ago 0
Cast your vote for the winner of the 2021 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

  • Aaron Hunter – Puffin at Eshaness. 

  • Brian Gray

  • David Lees – View of Foula.

  • Helen Budge – St Ninians Isle.

  • James Harmsworth – Dim Riv.

  • John Dawson – Storm approaching Eshaness.

  • Kevin Ritch – Muckle Flugga.

  • Neil Henderson – Seapinks at the Knab.

  • Richard Ashbee – The Red Pool in Virkie.

  • Ronnie Robertson – After the Storm.

  • Ryan Leith – Humpback whale, east of Bressay.

  • Vaila Irvine – Rainbow from Levenwick beach. 

Almost 150 photographs have been submitted for the Shetland Times 2021 Calendar Competition – and now it’s your chance to vote for the winner.

This year’s competition saw talented photographers capture some stunning images, showcasing the very best of the isles’ scenery.

And after some careful deliberation with Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson casting his eye over the submissions, a shortlist of 12 has been agreed.

Readers can now view the finalists’ submissions via this online slideshow or in person at our offices.

They include a broad section representing some of Shetland’s most iconic imagery – including wildlife, coastlines, sunsets and more.

The overall winner will have their photograph featured in the glossy 2021 calendar, which will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.

Last year, almost 1,200 votes were cast in just 24 hours.

Fill in the form below to cast your vote. 

The deadline for voting is 5pm on Tuesday. 1st December.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.