Cast your vote for the winner of the 2021 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

Aaron Hunter – Puffin at Eshaness.

Brian Gray

David Lees – View of Foula.

Helen Budge – St Ninians Isle.

James Harmsworth – Dim Riv.

John Dawson – Storm approaching Eshaness.

Kevin Ritch – Muckle Flugga.

Neil Henderson – Seapinks at the Knab.

Richard Ashbee – The Red Pool in Virkie.

Ronnie Robertson – After the Storm.

Ryan Leith – Humpback whale, east of Bressay.

Vaila Irvine – Rainbow from Levenwick beach.























Almost 150 photographs have been submitted for the Shetland Times 2021 Calendar Competition – and now it’s your chance to vote for the winner.

This year’s competition saw talented photographers capture some stunning images, showcasing the very best of the isles’ scenery.

And after some careful deliberation with Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson casting his eye over the submissions, a shortlist of 12 has been agreed.

Readers can now view the finalists’ submissions via this online slideshow or in person at our offices.

They include a broad section representing some of Shetland’s most iconic imagery – including wildlife, coastlines, sunsets and more.

The overall winner will have their photograph featured in the glossy 2021 calendar, which will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.

Last year, almost 1,200 votes were cast in just 24 hours.

Fill in the form below to cast your vote.

The deadline for voting is 5pm on Tuesday. 1st December.