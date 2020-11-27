Projected overspend for public transport services
The cost of providing public transport services is projected to be £225,000 more than it should be, members of Shetland’s transport partnership have been told.
SIC finance manager Jamie Manson delivered news of the overspend during a ZetTrans meeting on Friday morning.
This year’s management accounts show a projected outturn for the period in the three month period up until September.
It follows restrictions brought in as a result of the coronavirus, and advice urging against the use of public transport.
It means ZetTrans will require a contribution from Shetland Islands Council to help balance the books.
