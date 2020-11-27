Wild Ventures invest in Shetland Space Centre

The Shetland Space Centre has secured a “significant minority investment” of £1.43 million from Wild Ventures Limited.

Wild Ventures Limited is a sister company to Wildland Limited – formed to help see direct investment into projects for rural areas.

It follows the UK Space Agency’s announcement last month that Lockheed Martin is transferring its satellite launch initiative to Unst.

Space centre chief executive Frank Strang said: “They have done their diligence on the space economy and got to grips with their understanding of the industry and the commercial realities of the space sector.”