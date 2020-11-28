News

Carmichael calls on government to support ‘enormous’ opportunities of tidal power in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 35 min ago 0
Carmichael calls on government to support ‘enormous’ opportunities of tidal power in Shetland
Nova Innovation's turbines pictured at Belmont Pier. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the government to support the commercialisation of marine renewable energy – to make the most of Shetland’s opportunities.

Mr Carmichael spoke in a parliamentary debate, highlighting the Northern Isles’ long history of supporting the UK’s energy needs and its potential as a hub of marine renewables. 

Shetland became home to the world’s first offshore tidal array in 2016 when Nova Innovation installed the first turbines in the array at Bluemull Sound. 

However, Mr Carmichael said the growth of green renewable energy was still frustrated by a lack of opportunities. 

Mr Carmichael said that while  research had been carried out in to the development of wave and tidal power it needed funding to reach commercial deployment.

He suggested an “Innovative Power Purchase Agreement” for marine energy could produce “enormous” opportunities for Shetland and the UK. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.