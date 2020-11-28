Carmichael calls on government to support ‘enormous’ opportunities of tidal power in Shetland

Nova Innovation's turbines pictured at Belmont Pier. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the government to support the commercialisation of marine renewable energy – to make the most of Shetland’s opportunities.

Mr Carmichael spoke in a parliamentary debate, highlighting the Northern Isles’ long history of supporting the UK’s energy needs and its potential as a hub of marine renewables.

Shetland became home to the world’s first offshore tidal array in 2016 when Nova Innovation installed the first turbines in the array at Bluemull Sound.

However, Mr Carmichael said the growth of green renewable energy was still frustrated by a lack of opportunities.

Mr Carmichael said that while research had been carried out in to the development of wave and tidal power it needed funding to reach commercial deployment.

He suggested an “Innovative Power Purchase Agreement” for marine energy could produce “enormous” opportunities for Shetland and the UK.