Directors appointed to district heating company

SHEAP. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Two new directors have been appointed to the company running Lerwick’s district heating scheme.

Colin Clark, who lives in Gulberwick and Neil Fraser of Quarff, have joined Shetland Heat Energy & Power Ltd (SHEAP).

The appointments were confirmed by the Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT), which owns SHEAP, at its latest meeting on Thursday.

They join four other non-executive directors and executive director Derek Leask on the company’s board.

Established in 1998, SHEAP heats more than 1,200 homes and buildings in Lerwick. including including schools, the Gilbert Bain Hospital care homes and the Clickimin Leisure Complex.

The heat is generated by Shetland Islands Council’s Energy Recovery Plant which burns non-recyclable waste which would otherwise be buried in landfill sites at higher cost and worse emissions.

SHEAP forms one of the SCT’s investments generating funds for services and charitable projects across Shetland.